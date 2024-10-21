Social media platforms vow to support Comelec fight vs disinformation | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Social media platforms vow to support Comelec fight vs disinformation
Social media platforms vow to support Comelec fight vs disinformation
Willard Cheng, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 21, 2024 06:45 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
disinformation
|
Tiktok
|
Meta
|
Google
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.