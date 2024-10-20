Quad comm witnesses at next hearings to discuss drug war ‘reward system’ — Barbers | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Quad comm witnesses at next hearings to discuss drug war ‘reward system’ — Barbers
Quad comm witnesses at next hearings to discuss drug war ‘reward system’ — Barbers
ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 20, 2024 10:37 AM PHT
|
Updated Oct 20, 2024 10:38 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
House of Representatives
|
Quad comm
|
Rodrigo Duterte
|
Extrajudicial killings
|
drug war
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.