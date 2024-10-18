VP Duterte defends spending P16-M on safe houses, says 'not surprising' for govt to spend millions on projects | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

VP Duterte defends spending P16-M on safe houses, says 'not surprising' for govt to spend millions on projects

VP Duterte defends spending P16-M on safe houses, says 'not surprising' for govt to spend millions on projects

Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Sara Duterte
|
Vice President
|
DepEd
|
Congress
|
confidential funds
|
OVP
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.