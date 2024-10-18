PHOTO: Comelec holds raffle for party list ballot positions | ABS-CBN News

PHOTO: Comelec holds raffle for party list ballot positions

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc holds an electronic raffle to determine the placements of the 156 party-list organizations in the official ballot for the May 2025 polls at the Comelec headquarters in Manila on Friday.
