Comelec receives 246 petitions against Halalan 2025 aspirants | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Comelec receives 246 petitions against Halalan 2025 aspirants
Comelec receives 246 petitions against Halalan 2025 aspirants
Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 17, 2024 05:04 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Comelec
|
Commission on Elections
|
2025 elections
|
politics
|
ANC
|
ANC promo
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.