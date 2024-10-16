‘Walang pinupulitika,’ DSWD says of aid referrals after Duterte office’s complaint | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

‘Walang pinupulitika,’ DSWD says of aid referrals after Duterte office’s complaint

‘Walang pinupulitika,’ DSWD says of aid referrals after Duterte office’s complaint

ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Oct 16, 2024 09:25 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSNews
|
ANC promo
|
DSWD
|
OVP
|
Sara Duterte
|
Rex Gatchalian
|
TeleRadyo Serbisyo
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.