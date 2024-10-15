Miru Systems, Comelec urged to be transparent on joint venture after STCC exit | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Miru Systems, Comelec urged to be transparent on joint venture after STCC exit
Miru Systems, Comelec urged to be transparent on joint venture after STCC exit
Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 15, 2024 06:43 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Right to Know Right Now
|
civil society organization
|
Miru Systems
|
Joint Venture Agreement
|
Commission on Elections
|
Comelec
|
Halalan 2025
|
ABSNews
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.