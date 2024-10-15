Beijing claims Philippines 'seriously threatened' Chinese fishing boat | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
News
News
Beijing claims Philippines 'seriously threatened' Chinese fishing boat
Beijing claims Philippines 'seriously threatened' Chinese fishing boat
Reuters
Published Oct 15, 2024 05:14 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
China
|
South China Sea
|
Philippines
|
BFAR
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.