Remulla says ‘no sacred cow’ in war on drugs probe | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

News

News

Remulla says ‘no sacred cow’ in war on drugs probe

Remulla says ‘no sacred cow’ in war on drugs probe

Michael Delizo, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Jonvic Remulla
|
Francisco Marbil
|
war on drugs
|
Royina Garma
|
DILG
|
Camp Crame
|
ABSNews
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.