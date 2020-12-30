PH population to reach 110.8 million by 2021: POPCOM

Commuters head to relocated bus loading and unloading areas along Agham Road in Quezon City on October 15, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippine population is estimated to reach 110.8 million at the onset of 2021, the Commission on Population and Development (POPCOM) said Wednesday.

This is an increase from 109.4 million from the onset of 2020.

POPCOM also projected a 1.31 percent growth rate for 2021, slower than the 1.68 percent growth rate tallied for 2016.

While noting a slower growth rate, POPCOM said the population may swell at 111.1 million, reiterating the possibility of increase in unplanned pregnancies brought about by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions such as lockdowns.

POPCOM also said senior citizens in the country "will exceed 10 million for the first time."

By 2021, the working age group will reach 71.2 million people - comprising of 64.15 percent of the entire Philippine population.

Popcom Director Usec. Juan Perez said there is a need for more health workers, to vaccinate "at least 80 percent of the population" amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

-- With reports from April Rafales, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: