'Absolutely not true': Isabela lawmaker slams corruption allegations

Isabela 4th District Rep. Alyssa Sheena Tan. Courtesy from FB page of Isabela 4th District Rep. Alyssa Sheena Tan

MANILA - A lawmaker said Tuesday that the Presidential Anti Corruption Commission (PACC) has no basis for accusing her of receiving kickbacks, a day after she was identified by President Rodrigo Duterte to be allegedly involved in corruption.

Isabela 4th District Rep. Alyssa Sheena Tan, who was among the 9 current and former lawmakers accused by the PACC of profiting from government’s public works projects, said "there is absolutely no truth in the allegations" that she owns construction companies which were awarded with projects in her district.

“I have never owned any construction company. I do not have any shares in any construction company," Tan said.

“This truth can easily be verified with the concerned government agencies that they (PACC) surely have access to,” she said.

Tan said she would cooperate with the commission in its investigation.

“Simula po nang ako ay pinagkatiwalaan niyo sa posisyong ito, ang bawat araw ng aking panunungkulan ay itinuturing ko pong pribilehyo mula sa inyo,” she said.

“At kung gaano ko po pinaghirapan ang tiwala ninyo ay ganoon ko rin pong kasigasig na pag-iingatan ito.”

Also included in the PACC list were Quezon City 5th District Rep. Alfred Vargas; Bataan 1st District Rep. Geraldine Roman; Northern Samar 1st District Paul Daza; and former Ifugao Rep. Teodoro “Teddy” Baguilat Jr., who all denied the allegation.

Aside from the lawmakers, Duterte also identified DPWH district engineers allegedly involved in kickback schemes.

He however noted several times there was no solid evidence to support the list prepared by the PACC.

