MMDA chair Danny Lim tests positive for COVID-19

MMDA Chairman Danny Lim has tested positive for COVI-19. Photo from Lim's Facebook page.

MANILA- Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Danilo Lim said Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lim said he underwent routine swab testing as one of the frontliners.

"Kagabi, matapos kong sumailalim sa routine swab test, nakuha ko na ang results at lumabas na positive ako sa COVID-19 sa kabila ng palaging pag-iingat at pagsunod nang maigi sa mga health protocols sa lahat ng pagkakataon," he said in a Facebook post.

(Last night, after undergoing a routine swab test, I received my results and it showed that I am positive for COVID-19 despite strictly following health protocols all the time.)

But Lim said his wife and child tested negative.

Although experiencing mild symptoms, Lim said he will be undergoing self-isolation, per advice of his doctor.

"Patuloy na mag-ingat ang lahat at bigyang prayoridad ang inyong kalusugan. Sumunod tayo palagi sa health protocols para mapangalagaan ang ating mga sarili pati ang mga nasa paligid natin," Lim said.

(Let us continue to be vigilant and prioritize our health. Let us always follow health protocols to protect ourselves and those around us.)

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has recorded 471,526 cases of COVID-19, as authorities note a decline in the daily reporting of new cases.

