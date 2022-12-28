200 Black Nazarene replicas blessed at Quiapo Church

Catholic devotees bring their Black Nazarene replicas for the blessing at the Quiapo Church in Manila on December 27, 2022. Quiapo church officials will accommodate devotees for the scheduled “pagbabasbas” from December 27 to 29. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — At least 200 replicas of the Black Nazarene queued outside Quiapo Church on the second day of blessing Wednesday, weeks before the commemoration of its Traslacion.

Among the devotees who waited was Mylene Teguinos, who got emotional when her replica was blessed.

For Mylene, having her replica blessed was something she considered important, as she had not been able to do so during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Sobrang saya ko po... Importante po talaga kahit mainit tanghali pumunta po talaga ako dito para lang mablessan ito," she said.

Some devotees came all the way from the provinces and traveled long distances to get to Manila to have their replicas blessed.

Annalyn Delos Santos, another devotee, also brought her miniature replica, thanking the Black Nazarene for the small miracles she had been receiving.

Replicas of the Black Nazarene came in various sizes, with some more elegant than the others.

But among them, one stood out—a head of the Nazarene and both hands called "Holy Face."

“Mahalaga rin siya para sa amin. Para siyang imahe ng Poong Nazareno... May 4 na taon na siya sa amin,” devotee Francis Montilla said.

—Report from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

