BATANGAS — Travelers flooded the Batangas port on Wednesday and endured long queues as New Year revelries neared.

Passengers complained about long queues at the port's entrance and ticketing booths, as well as the limited number of available ships.



Alma Gapo went to the port early Wednesday but she was still queuing by 9 a.m. to buy tickets for a trip scheduled at 5 p.m.

She was accompanied by her child and grandchild who were supposed to return home to Odiongan, Romblon.



The expenses doubled for Alfonso Lozada, his wife, and two children.

The family has been stuck at the Batangas port since Tuesday as they failed to secure tickets for a trip to Odiongan, Romblon.

They decided to stay at a hotel and return to the port on Wednesday morning but they still encountered long lines.

Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Santiago said they had advised passengers to buy tickets in advance due to the expected long queues and ticket shortages.

Santiago urged shipping lines to shift to an online ticketing system to avoid long lines.



Phase 2 of a 4,000-passenger terminal has been opened at the Batangas port, which brings the total capacity of its passenger terminal to 8,000 — the largest in the Philippines.