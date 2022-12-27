Courtesy of PSA

MANILA — The Philippine Statistics Authority has issued nearly 12 million digital version of the national ID, known as ePhilID, an official of the agency said Tuesday.

According to Philippine Identification System registry office officer-in-charge Fred Sollesta, the agency aims to launch the downloadable version by the end of the year.

"We have already pregenerated 21.75 million ePhilIDS. So far, we have distributed or issued close to 12 million, actually 11.9, and we are poised to achieve 13 million ePhilID issuance by the end of the year," he told ANC's "Rundown".

"Hopefully, we can launch the downloadable version by the end of the year and doing full blast for the downloadable version starting January next year," he continued.

The ePhilID is a part of the PSA’s proactive strategy to allow the immediate use of PhilSys as a valid proof of identity and age, subject to authentication.

Designed to have the same functionality and validity as the physical card, the ePhilID is a government-issued ID and is being accepted by government agencies and private establishments in transactions requiring proof of identity or age.

Amid reports of defective ePhilIDs, Sollesta said the agency is investigating on whether it could be related to issues with batch printing.

"Our [communication] team is doing the coordination especially with our field offices if there were cards surrendered with defects," Sollesta said.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered PSA to fast track the printing of ePhilIDs.

The ePhilIDs serve as a temporary national ID pending the issuance of the physical one.