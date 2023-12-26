Suspect in killing of businessman in Cavite arrested

MANILA — The suspect in the killing of a businessman in Silang, Cavite was arrested in Bgy. Biaan, Mariveles, Bataan on Christmas Day.

Operatives of Silang, Cavite PNP served the arrest warrant to the 22-year old suspect, who has been hiding since August. He is primary suspect for killing Joseph Oliver Ilagan.

On August 14, he was seen breaking inside a building at Poblacion 4 in Silang. Moments later, Ilagan followed him inside. A few minutes later, the suspect was seen carrying a sack and loaded it to his motorcycle the flee the scene.

The day after, a sack with a dead body was found in Barangay Pooc 1.

Ten days later it was identified as Ilagan when a relative reported that he has been missing for more almost 2 weeks.

The suspect was brought to custody and confessed. But authorities were not able to file a case before the prosecutor’s office as the reglementary period lapsed.

“Unfortunately the warrantless arrest legal limit lapsed, so we were not able to bring him to proper forum into custody... but during the conduct of preliminary investigation nagtago itong suspek... Airtight na tayo ngayon, kumpleto na ho tayo ng ebidensya at least this time he was arrested by virtue of a warrant,” said Silang PNP chief Lt. Col. Louie Gonzaga.

The suspect is now in the custody of the Silang Municipal Police Station and is facing charges of robbery with homicide.

“Umuwi lang po ako ng Bataan... Nabigla lang po ako sir di ko naman po talaga gustong ganunin sir eh... Magnanakaw po sana ako sir pera lang po sana... Nahampas ko po siya sir ng helmet, sinakal ko po,” said the suspect.