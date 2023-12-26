MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Tuesday dismissed the Communist Party of the Philippines’ unilateral declaration of a 2-day ceasefire as "empty" and "meaningless," noting that the group no longer has the capacity to commit atrocities or carry out hostile actions.



The CPP-NPA earlier declared the two-day suspension of hostilities with the AFP and the Philippine National Police from 12:01 a.m. of December 25 to 11:59 p.m. of December 26 to mark its 55th anniversary on Tuesday, December 26.

"Wala na pong maayos na leadership ang CPP-NPA at the national level, kaya kami ay nakapagtataka kung bakit nakapaglabas ng statement ang Central Committee samantalang watak-watak na sila,” AFP Spokesperson Col Medel Aguilar said in a televised briefing.

“Weakened na rin ang kakayahan ng NPA to launch atrocities, hostile actions, because marami sa kanila ang nagsusurrender.”

Aguilar says that from 89, the number of active guerrilla NPA fronts has now been reduced to only 13, which is operating in a weakened capacity.

Meanwhile, over 3,400 NPA members have surrendered to government authorities from January to September 2024.



“Ibig sabihin kulang sila sa personality, kulang sila sa kagamitan, and they are no longer able to perform their mission which is to recruit new members and generate resources. Wala na rin po silang mass base. Ibig sabihin, tunaw na rin ang mga pinagtataguan nilang communities, and at the same time yung mga mass organization nila tunaw na rin po. So wala na silang natatanggap na suporta,” he said.



Meanwhile, Aguilar reported that prior to the announcement, the AFP had an encounter with NPA fighters Saturday in Malaybalay, Bukidnon.



"Ang nakalaban dito ng ating pwersa mismo ay ang Central Headquarters ng Suba Regional Committee 2 ng North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, at 9 po ang bodycount na nakuha natin, may apat na M-16 na narecover kasama ang isang M203," Aguilar said, adding that the NPA fighters were there to attempt to recover control of the area.



“But the problem is, may ginawa silang violent incident doon, may pinatay silang dalawang tao kaya ang mga tao ay galit sa kanila kaya nakukuha natin ang mga impormasyon na dapat nating malaman para magsagawa ng epektibong military operations.”