Bicol, Mindanao flooding death toll rises to 8: OCD

MANILA (UPDATED)—The death toll due to flooding in various parts of the Philippines has risen to 8, the Office of the Civil Defense said Monday night.

As of 8 p.m., eight people were reported dead due to the floods. Of this number, two are from Bicol region while six others came from Northern Mindanao, Diego Agustin Mariano, head of the OCD Joint Information Center, told ANC.

Three others were reported injured, while a total of 19 individuals have been reported missing. Ten people from Bicol region were reported missing, while 6 others from Eastern Visayas and 3 from Northern Mindanao are also missing.

Tens of thousands were forced to flee their homes Sunday while holiday festivities were taking place in most parts of the country.

Mariano said a total of 27,133 families or 100,691 individuals were affected by the floods caused by a shear line affecting parts of the Philippines.

Among the regions affected are Mimaropa, Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

In Northern Mindanao alone, 9,220 families are currently still in evacuation centers, while 3,374 others are staying with relatives.

The floods have so far caused over P59 million worth of agricultural damage in affected areas and over P14 million worth of damage to infrastructure.

Meanwhile, several municipalities in Surigao del Sur are also experiencing floods due to heavy rains.

According to Alex Arana of Surigao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, 18 barangays in the province are affected by flooding, including 4,339 families or 18,671 individuals.

They have yet to receive reports of any casualties, but forced evacuations have been implemented in some areas due to heavy rains.

Arana also called on residents to monitor the situation and follow advisories and protocols from the local government.

The Philippines is ranked among the most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change.

Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer.