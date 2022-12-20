Over 600 flee homes in Bicol amid massive flooding

Disaster authorities in Pasacao town, Camarines Sur respond to floods in their localities on Dec. 19, 2022, amid heavy rains affecting Bicol region. Courtesy: LDRRMO Pasacao, Camarines Sur

MANILA — More than 600 people in Bicol were forced to flee their homes after parts of the region were hit by massive floods since Sunday.

According to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in the region, about 190 families were seeking refuge in evacuation centers in Albay, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur.

Disaster authorities recorded at least 141 flooding incidents across 25 cities and towns in the said provinces, including Naga City.

Another 3 landslide incidents were also reported in Legazpi City, Albay, as well as in the towns of San Andres and Viga in Catanduanes.

In Camarines Sur, 7 national roads were affected by the floods, 2 of which had only one lane passable while the other 5 were not passable to light vehicles.

Authorities also estimated the damage of the San Isidro-San Pedro Spillway in Lupi, Camarines at P5 million.

PAGASA said the heavy rains in Bicol were caused by the Shear Line affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon and the Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) affecting the rest of Luzon.

Because of the flooding, the OCD in Bicol Region said it remains to be under Red Alert, a status it has been placed under since the onslaught of Tropical Cyclone Paeng.

"Under red alert status, all response clusters are activated and should be on standby for possible deployment," the OCD said in a Facebook post.

It also said it held virtual emergency meetings to monitor updates on the effects of the heavy rain across the region.

—Report from Aireen Perol

RELATED VIDEO: