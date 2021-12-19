MANILA - Both the Philippine Air Force and the Philippine Navy have started mobilizing to bring supplies and relief goods to areas devastated by typhoon Odette.

In a statement, PAF said one of its C-130 planes transported relief goods on Sunday. It left Villamor Air Base in Pasay City and landed in General Benito N. Ebuen Air Base in Cebu.

The aircraft transported a total of 33,797 pounds of relief goods which include tents, sacks of rice, gallons of water, canned goods, toiletries, used clothes and generator sets.

These will be distributed to residents in affected areas in Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

The Philippine Navy Ship prepares to send aid in Siargao Island one of the areas in Surigao del Norte badly hit by Typhoon Odette. 📸 NavForWem pic.twitter.com/3LVtKAQId0 — Leila Vicente - Albani (@leilavicente05) December 19, 2021

Meanwhile, 7,000 boxes of assorted food backs were also loaded aboard BRP Ivatan in Zamboanga City. According to the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, these food packs are bound for Siargao Island, where Odette first made landfall on Thursday.

Each box contains 6 kilos of rice, 4 cans of tuna, 4 cans of corned beef, 2 cans of sardines, 5 sachets of coffee and 5 sachets of cereals. The food packs were prepared by the Department of Social Welfare and Development Region IX.

At least 75 people have been reported killed in the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year, tallies released by different local governments showed Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to devastated islands ramped up.

Nearly 500,000 people have been displaced as Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) ravaged the southern and central regions of the archipelago.

The storm knocked out communications and electricity in many areas, ripping off roofs, toppling concrete power poles and flooding villages.

RELATED VIDEO