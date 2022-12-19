A screengrab from a video shows alleged theft suspect Gilbert Ranes and police officer Ronald Gamayon moments before the former's death. Gamayon, 36, is facing homicide charges for allegedly mauling Ranes after taking custody of him for supposedly stealing a mobile phone in Maasin City, Southern Leyte. Courtesy: Jerome Maraon Paller

MANILA — A police officer in Maasin City, Southern Leyte is facing homicide charges following the death of a person in their custody.

Videos that went viral showed Police Staff Sergeant Ronald Gamayon of the Southern Leyte Provincial Police Office allegedly mauling Gilbert Ranes on a busy street in Maasin City.

In another video, 3 men in civilian clothes and a police officer in uniform were seen dragging Ranes into a police vehicle.

In that video, a witness could be heard saying Ranes was being treated "like a pig."

Ranes was then declared dead when he was taken to the hospital.

In another video, a man could also be heard saying "finish him off."

Gamayon, 36, was assigned at the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Southern Leyte Police Provincial Office (SLPPO) when he responded to an alleged theft incident on Dec. 9.

The incident, which resulted in Ranes' arrest, occurred at about 7 :30 p.m. in Barangay Mantahan in Maasin City.

According to the SLPPO, Ranes had entered a bakery in the said barangay and allegedly stole a mobile phone.

Some civilians grabbed him and beat up Ranes. Gamayon, who was off-duty at the time, "pacified the crowd" and took custody of the victim.

Maasin City police personnel then helped transport Ranes to their police station to book him when the victim complained that he had difficulty breathing.

“It is very clear that there were lapses by the Maasin police in police operational procedures on the treatment of suspects,” SLPPO chief Col. Hector Enage said.

“I am very serious. Someone died. Someone must be accountable," he added.

Following the incident, the PNP Police Regional Office-8 (PRO-8) said Gamayon was placed under restrictive custody with his service firearm seized.

Other police personnel who responded to the incident were also reassigned to SLPPO.

The provincial internal affairs service of SLPPO is probing the matter, with the regional office also creating a Special Investigation Task Group Ranes.

"Rest assured that this PRO will closely monitor this case or similar incidents involving officers under my watch. Here in Eastern Visayas, we do not tolerate misfits among our rank and file. We always see to it that truth prevails," PRO-8 director BGen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said in an official statement.

Ranes' family is now calling for justice over his death.

"We want justice served for our cousin, and we hope this issue reaches Senator Raffy Tulfo. He beat my cousin even if he did not fight back," said Jerome Maraon Paller, Ranes' cousin.

—Report from Sharon Evite