Philippines filed 193 note verbales vs China in 2022

The Philippines on Nov. 21, 2022 accused the Chinese coastguard of 'forcefully' seizing the previous day parts of a rocket fairing that landed in its waters, but Beijing insisted the handover took place after 'friendly consultation'. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard

A total of 193 note verbales have been filed by the Philippines against China this year, 65 of which were filed during the Marcos administration, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"For 2022- 193 NVs were sent of which 65 NVs were during this adminstration (PBBM)," DFA spokesperson Teresita Daza said in a text to reporters.

The Philippines on December 12 filed a diplomatic protest over the Chinese Coast Guard's illegal actions on November 20, 2022, involving the rocket debris retrieval operations of the Philippine Navy.

Daza had said the protest note dated December 12 was sent to the Chinese Embassy following the note verbale announced on November 24 that sought clarification from China over the incident.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

The Philippine Senate has adopted a resolution denouncing China's incursions in Philippine waters, with senators taking turns expressing dismay over the actions of the Chinese Coast Guard.

Speaking to ANC's Headstart, Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said he is fed up with China's "bullying" in the West Philippine Sea following reports that the Chinese Coast Guard had cut a towing line used by a Philippine rubber boat to retrieve the rocket debris. Beijing had insisted the "handover" of the rocket debris took place after "friendly consultation".

"I'd rather die than be bullied by these people. Para tayong sinampal doon eh. Nasa ating teritoryo, Pag-asa Island nangyari. Parang wala tayong karapatan sa mundo na mag-exist doon sa ating territory," the senator said.

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis. The Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei have overlapping claims to parts of it.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his planned visit to China in January could be an opportunity to find a way to avoid further incidents.

"We want to have a mechanism, we have to find a way to prevent this from happening again," he said.