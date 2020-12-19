'Yayariin ko sila': Locsin fires back, seeks US help to get Pfizer vaccines for PH

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. speaks to the media at the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City, Metro Manila, March 1, 2019. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters/File

MANILA - Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. vowed to get back at those who he said played with the lives of Filipinos after the botched attempt to secure the first batch of vaccines developed by Pfizer as early as January.

“Opo at p*******a silang naglalaro sa buhay ng Pilipino. Yayariin ko sila,” Locsin said in a tweet reacting to a news report on the supposedly bungled deal.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez said negotiations with Pfizer are on-going, denying problems surrounding procurement.

Locsin sought help from US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to assist the Philippines in procuring COVID-19 vaccines after the original plan to order did not push through.

In a phone conversation on Friday night, Locsin asked Pompeo for help to “get back even a fraction of the 10 million doses of Pfizer after someone dropped the ball.”

Locsin said Pompeo promised he would “give it his best try.”

“Great phone conversation with Mike Pompeo last night. Lotsa laughs at others. But on the most serious note I asked him to help Babe and I get back even a fraction of the 10 million doses of Pfizer after someone dropped the ball. He’ll give it his best try. Babe’s securing Moderna,” Locsin said, referring to Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez.

Locsin also reacted to a netizen who thanked him for all his efforts.

“I’ll f**k them. These amateurs talk tough but they’re all fairies. Not a single one has had a real experience of real fighting. All talk,” he said.

Romualdez told Teleradyo on Friday that he has advised Locsin to ask Pompeo to help the Philippines get back to the priority list for COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer when they talk over the phone in a farewell call as Pompeo winds up his tenure as Secretary of State under the Trump administration.

The multinational drug maker is headquartered in the US.

Locsin earlier said that the order intended for the Philippines and supposed to arrive in January went instead to Singapore after somebody “dropped the ball.”

Sen. Panfilo Lacson later said it was Health Secretary Francisco Duque III who had botched the deal, which the latter denied.

