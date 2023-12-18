A man watches the news at a station in Seoul, South Korea, 18 December 2023. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), North Korea launched an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) into the East Sea on 18 December. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

MANILA — The Philippines has condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launch on Monday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

Marcos joined the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in condemning the missile test by North Korea, which Japan said was an intercontinental ballistic class with a potential range covering all of the United States.

"We join Japan, together with the rest of the ASEAN, in condemning the continued threat that the launching [of] ballistic missiles by the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] represents," Marcos said, using an acronym for North Korea's official name, according to a release by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

Marcos made the statement before his speech during the meeting of Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) leaders at the Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo, Japan as part of the 50th Commemorative ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation Summit, the PCO said.



"...Such dangerous and provocative actions by the DPRK threaten and destabilize the region and the world," Marcos said.

Shingo Miyake, Japan's parliamentary vice-minister of defense, said the projectile appeared to have flown about 1,000 kilometers with a maximum altitude of more than 6,000 kilometers before landing outside Tokyo's exclusive economic zone.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unequivocally condemned the launch, as well as the test-firing of a shorter-range missile on Sunday night.

The launches are "not only a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions but also a threat to peace and stability of the region and we strongly condemn (them)", Kishida said.

The United States also condemned North Korea's latest test firing of a ballistic missile, a State Department spokesperson said.

"These launches, like the other ballistic missile launches Pyongyang has conducted this year, are in violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," the spokesperson said in a statement to AFP news agency.

"They pose a threat to the DPRK’s neighbors and undermine regional security," the statement added.

—with reports from Agence France-Presse