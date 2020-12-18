PH reports 2,122 new COVID-19 cases, highest tally in over a month

Catholic devotees observe health protocols as they attend the first Simbang Gabi (Misa De Gallo) Mass at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Sto. Niño de Tondo in Manila on December 16, 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Philippines reported 2,122 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest in more than a month, as the health department anticipated a surge in new cases because of holiday-related activities.

This takes the country’s total to 456,562.

The figure is the highest daily tally recorded since Nov. 8, when the country logged 2,438 cases, data showed. Since Nov. 29, meanwhile, the county reported less than 2,000 new cases.

Quezon City again topped areas with newly-recorded cases, after logging 160 additional infections. It is followed by the province of Rizal with 105, Bulacan with 91, Makati City with 83, and Davao City with 79.

The number of recoveries increased to 420,666 as the DOH recorded 778 more patients who recovered. The total recoveries account for 92.1 percent of the total recorded cases.

Twenty-five more people died because of the coronavirus, the health department said. The death toll stood at 8,875.

Active infections in the country, meanwhile, reached 27,021. The DOH said 92 percent of patients currently ill are asymptomatic or exhibiting mild symptoms, while 5.1 percent are critically ill.

The DOH earlier warned of a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, as more people indulge in holiday activities.

On Thursday, the agency said Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Davao Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region have already recorded a spike in new infections.

More details to follow.



