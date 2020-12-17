LPA off Mindanao now Tropical Depression Vicky; Signal no. 1 up in several areas

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA (2nd UPDATE) - A low-pressure area (LPA) east of Mindanao developed into Tropical Depression Vicky early Friday, the state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 was raised over many parts of the country ahead of Vicky's approach, warning of strong breeze to near gale conditions.

PAGASA said the weather disturbance intensified into tropical depression at 2 a.m. It is the 22nd tropical cyclone to enter the country this year following typhoon Ulysses in November, which devastated many parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

In its 8 a.m. bulletin, the agency said Vicky was last spotted at 185 kilometers east of Davao City. It is still packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

Moving west-northwest at 15 kph, it is forecast to hit land between Davao Oriental and Surigao del Sur in the next 12 hours.

After crossing Mindanao, the tropical depression is likely to emerge over the Bohol Sea early Saturday morning, PAGASA said.

Vicky may pass close or over Siquijor, and make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island. By Sunday morning or afternoon, it is likely to emerge off the Sulu Sea, the agency added.

Tropical cyclone wind signal number 1 remains hoisted over the following areas, where 30 to 60 kph winds may rip roofs off nipa and cogon huts, damage rice crops and down banana plants:

Luzon

northern and central portion of Palawan (Puerto Princesa City, Roxas, San Vicente, Dumaran, Araceli, Taytay, El Nido) including Calamian, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands

Visayas

southern portion of Leyte (Baybay City, Javier, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Palompon, Merida, Isabel)

Southern Leyte

central and southern portions of Cebu (Borbon, Tabuelan, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, LapuLapu City, Cordoba, Balamban, Cebu City, Talisay City, Toledo City, Minglanilla, Naga City, Pinamungahan, San Fernando, Aloguinsan, Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Ronda, Alcantara, Moalboal, Argao, Dalaguete, Badian, Alegria, Alcoy, Boljoon, Oslob, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Samboan, Santander) including Camotes Islands

Bohol

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

central and southern portions of Iloilo (Ajuy, Barotac Viejo, San Enrique, San Rafael, Passi City, Bingawan, Calinog, Lambunao, Janiuay, Banate, Anilao, Dingle, Duenas, Badiangan, Barotac Nuevo, Zarraga, Pototan, Dumangas, Mina, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Iloilo City, Pavia, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Oton, Tigbauan, Tubungan, Guimbal, Igbaras, Miagao, San Joaquin)

southern portion of Antique (Valderrama, San Remigio, Sibalom, Hamtic, Tobias Fornier, AniniY, Bugasong, LauaAn, Patnongon, San Jose, Belison)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Davao Oriental

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao City

northern portion of Davao del Sur (Santa Cruz, Digos City, Bansalan, Magsaysay, Matanao, Hagonoy)

Camiguin

Bukidnon

Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Lanao del Norte

Lanao del Sur

Maguindanao

Cotabato City

North Cotabato

Zamboanga del Sur

Zamboanga Sibugay

northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Baliguian, Gutalac, Kalawit, Labason, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Bacungan, Godod, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Sergio Osmena Sr., Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Dipolog City, Polanco, Pinan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal)

Courtesy of PAGASA

HEAVY RAINFALL

PAGASA said the combined Vicky and the tail-end of a frontal system would bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains on Friday over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Leyte and Bohol.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol Region, the southern portion of Quezon, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Visayas, Davao Region and Northern Mindanao.

PAGASA warned that flooding and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks.

Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels, it added.

Meanwhile, the combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon or amihan and Vicky will bring rough to very rough seas from 2.5 meters to 4.5 meters over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, the seaboard of Aurora, the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands, the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon, the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar, and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island.

The amihan may also bring cloudy skies with rains Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, Aurora and the rest of Luzon.

Vicky comes after Ulysses that left 101 people dead and 85 injured while 10 others remained missing in November, according to the latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Ulysses also caused catastrophic floods in the Philippine capital region in scenes reminiscent of unprecedented flooding brought by Tropical Storm Ondoy over a decade ago.

