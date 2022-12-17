Davao City Police Office handout

DAVAO CITY - Patay ang isang lalaki na nagnakaw umano ng mga biik sa bayan na ito matapos ang engkwentro sa kapulisan nitong Martes, ayon sa pulisya.

Kinilala ang suspek na si Vicente Latonio Gabin, 32 anyos, buyer at seller ng durian.

Ayon sa Davao City Police Office, nakakuha sila ng impormasyon mula sa isang nagrereklamo kaugnay ng pagnanakaw umano ng 2 biik sa Baguio District.

Nahuli umano ng complainant si Gabin na ninakaw ang dalawang biik at tumakas gamit ang pulang motorsiklo papunta sa karatig-barangay na Tawan-Tawan.

Nagkasa agad ng hot pursuit operation ang intel operatives at kaagad nahuli si Gabin na nag-aayos ng motorsiklo matapos ma-flat ang gulong sa daan sa may Barangay Wines.

Dito na anila naka-engkwentro si Gabin.

"The personnel of this station approached the said male person and pronounced their authority as a police officers, but when the said male person was about to be questioned, the latter immediately pulled a .38 caliber revolver from his sling bag and fired towards the accosting police officer," sabi sa police report.

"It prompted the police officers to defend their lives and compelled to shoot the suspect twice hitting on his chest which resulted to the neutralization of the suspect," dagdag nito.

Dinala pa raw si Gabin sa Isaac Robillo Memorial Hospital pero sinabing dead-on-arrival na siya.

- Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo

