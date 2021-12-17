MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a new head of the National Privacy Commission (NPC), Malacañang said on Friday.

Duterte signed on Tuesday the appointment of John Henry Du Naga as NPC Privacy Commissioner for a term of 3 years, said Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles.



Naga previously served as deputy commissioner of NPC. He replaces Privacy Commissioner Raymund Liboro, whose term expired in March 2019 but remained in his post in a holdover capacity.

"We wish Mr. Naga success as we are confident that his years of professional experience in the Department of Information and Communications Technology and the NPC will contribute to our goal of a competitive, knowledge-based and innovative nation where the flow of information remains free while upholding people’s right to privacy and data protection," Nograles said in a statement.

Naga was a Masbate provincial board member, and a labor and telecommunications lawyer before entering government service.

Duterte first appointed him as DICT assistant secretary in 2016, before Acting Secretary Eliseo Rio later assigned him as chief-of-staff. Naga was appointed as DICT undersecretary in 2018 and joined NPC the following year.

