MANILA — At least 2 presidential contenders in the 2022 elections, Vice President Leni Robredo and former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong"Marcos Jr., mobilized their supporters on Friday to help bring aid to thousands of residents in areas pummeled by typhoon Odette.

[A] Leni Robredo gives updates on #OdettePH relief efforts from the LeniKiko2022 Volunteer Center pic.twitter.com/QH9Fphzvn5 — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) December 17, 2021

Marcos' office said his and running-mate Davao City Mayor Inday Sara Duterte's “UniTeam” network of volunteers have prepared at least 20,000 relief packs for provinces in the typhoon’s path, including Samar, Leyte, Tacloban, and Masbate.

More batches of relief goods are being packed for other areas, it added.

“Nakamonitor ang aming opisina sa bagyong Odette at tinitignan natin kung ano pa ang mga kakailanganing tulong ng mga nasalanta. Sa kasalukuyan ay nakikipag-ugnayan na rin tayo sa mga lokal na pamahalaan para agad na maihatid ang mga tulong na ito” said the UniTeam.

(Our office is monitoring typhoon Odette and we are looking at what other help is needed. At present, we are also coordinating with local governments to deliver this aid.)

Robredo meanwhile said her campaign volunteer center in Quezon City would be converted into a hub where relief aid could be dropped off. She said her team would also partner with Tanging Yaman Foundation to facilitate cash donations.

We are ready to receive donations now at LeniKiko2022 Volunteer Center along Katipunan Ave, QC. pic.twitter.com/clKSy1TdRJ — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) December 17, 2021

The Vice President said her office was also coordinating with the police, military and other units that can help with rescue operations.

Her office said the Robredo People’s Council on Thursday also served champorado and lugar to at least 900 evacuees in Southern Leyte and Eastern Samar.

“Walang krisis na hindi kayang lagpasan ang ating pagbabayanihan, aasahan ko po kayo,” Robredo said in a video message.

(There is no crisis that our bayanihan cannot conquer. I am relying on you.)

Another presidential contender, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, will send relieif goods and other items needed by typhoon victims, through 3 helicopters contracted by his office, his camp said.

Odette saw winds of up to 195 kilometers per hour before hitting land on Thursday. It toppled power and communication lines, damaged homes and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

The typhoon is expected to exit the landmass via Palawan province and move out the country by Saturday.

— With a report from Reuters