MANILA - Nineteen-year-old female aviator Zara Rutherford skipped her second stop in the Philippines, Thursday, due to the onslaught of Typhoon Odette.

In an Instagram post, Rutherford apologized to the people of Dumaguete for not dropping by. She promised them that she would visit in the future.

The British-Belgian flyer landed in Pampanga on Wednesday, but with 'Odette' incoming, she will instead head straight for Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, then Singapore.

Rutherford is currently on a solo round-the-world flight in a custom Shark ultralight plane. Her journey, dubbed "FlyZolo", started in August from Belgium and is expected to be finished by January 2022.

If she completes her flight, the 19-year-old will be the youngest woman to fly solo across the world, as well as the youngest person to make a global flight in an ultralight airplane.

On her website, Rutherford said she aimed to inspire girls and young women to pursue their dreams and promote careers for them in aviation, science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

She also wanted to shorten the age gap between the youngest man and youngest woman to have flown across the world. The current record-holder for the youngest male global circumnavigation is 18-year-old Travis Ludlow. The youngest woman to have made such a journey is 30-year-old Shaesta Waiz.

For those who want to track Rutherford's journey in real-time, they can go to her website, or follow "FlyZolo" on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.