Caraga areas under signal no. 3 as Odette further intensifies

MANILA — Several areas in the Caraga region were placed under tropical cyclone wind signal (TCWS) no. 3 as Typhoon Odette intensified, PAGASA said late Wednesday night.

In its 11 p.m. weather bulletin, PAGASA said that Odette was last sighted 470 km east of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte packing maximum sustained winds of 140 kph near the center with 170 kph gusts as it moved westward at 15 kph.

The typhoon still had strong winds extending 400 km from its center, the state weather bureau said.

Areas under TCWS No.3, where experience destructive typhoon-force winds will prevail or expected within 18 hours are:

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)

Areas under TCWS No.2, where damaging gale-to storm-force winds are expected are:

LUZON

Southeastern portion of Masbate (Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer)

VISAYAS

Central and southern portions of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General Macarthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, Maydolong, City of Borongan, San Julian, Sulat, Taft, Can-Avid, Mercedes)

Central and southern portions of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Santa Rita, Villareal, Pinabacdao, Calbiga, Hinabangan, Paranas, Motiong, Jiabong, City of Catbalogan, San Sebastian, Zumarraga, Daram, Talalora, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Pagsanghan, Santo Niño, Almagro, Tagapul-An)

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Cebu

Bohol

Negros Oriental

Siquijor

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Eastern portion of Iloilo (Carles, Balasan, Batad, Estancia, San Dionisio, Concepcion, Sara, Ajuy, Lemery, San Rafael, Banate, Anilao, Barotac Viejo, Barotac Nuevo, Dumangas)

MINDANAO

Rest of Surigao del Sur

Rest of Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Manolo Fortich)

Eastern and central portions of Misamis Oriental (Tagoloan, Villanueva, Jasaan, Claveria, Balingasag, Lagonglong, Balingoan, Talisayan, Medina, Gingoog City, Magsaysay, Kinoguitan, Sugbongcogon, Binuangan, Salay, Cagayan de Oro City, Opol, City of El Salvador, Alubijid, Laguindingan, Gitagum, Libertad)

Camiguin

Areas under TCWS No.1, where strong winds may prevail within 36 hours are:

LUZON

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Marinduque

Romblon

Southern portion of Quezon (San Antonio, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Agdangan, Unisan, Gumaca, Plaridel, Pitogo, Lopez, Guinayangan, Buenavista, Catanauan, General Luna, Macalelon, Mulanay, San Narciso, San Andres, San Francisco)

Southern portion of Batangas (San Juan, Lobo, Taysan, Rosario, Padre Garcia, Ibaan, Batangas City, San Pascual, San Luis, Bauan, Mabini, Tingloy, Calatagan)

Oriental Mindoro

Occidental Mindoro

Northern and central portions of Palawan (San Vicente, Roxas, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, El Nido, Puerto Princesa City) including Calamian, Cagayancillo and Cuyo Islands

VISAYAS

Northern Samar

Rest of Eastern Samar

Rest of Samar

Aklan

Antique

Capiz

Rest of Iloilo

MINDANAO

Northern portion of Davao Oriental (Boston, Cateel)

Northern portion of Davao de Oro (Monkayo, Compostela, Montevista, Laak)

Northern portion of Davao del Norte (San Isidro, Kapalong)

Rest of Misamis Oriental

Misamis Occidental

Central portion of Bukidnon (Talakag, Lantapan, City of Valencia, City of Malaybalay, San Fernando, Cabanglasan, Libona, Baungon, Sumilao)

Northern portion of Lanao del Norte (Baroy, Tubod, Kolambugan, Magsaysay, Tangcal, Munai, Maigo, Bacolod, Kauswagan, Poona Piagapo, Pantao Ragat, Matungao, Baloi, Iligan City, Linamon, Tagoloan, Pantar)

Northern portion of Lanao del Sur (Madalum, Bacolod-Kalawi, Tugaya, Balindong, Piagapo, Saguiaran, Marantao, Marawi City, Kapai, Tagoloan II, Bubong, Ditsaan-Ramain, Buadiposo-Buntong)

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Labason, Kalawit, Tampilisan, Liloy, Salug, Godod, Bacungan, Sindangan, Siayan, Jose Dalman, Manukan, Pres. Manuel A. Roxas, Katipunan, Sergio Osmeña Sr., Dipolog City, Polanco, Piñan, Mutia, La Libertad, Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, Gutalac, Baliguian)

Northern portion of Zamboanga del Sur (Dumingag, Ramon Magsaysay, Midsalip, Sominot, Mahayag, Molave, Josefina, Tambulig)

PAGASA said that from Wednesday night to Thursday evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will fall in Caraga, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, and Bohol, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in Leyte, the southern portion of Eastern Samar, Leyte, Cebu, Siquijor, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Northern Mindanao,

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains, meanwhile, is projected in Bicol Region, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, and the rest of Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, and mainland Bangsamoro.

From Thursday evening to Friday evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains will fall in Central Visayas, Western Visayas, and Palawan including Calamian Islands, Cuyo, and Cagayancillo Islands, while moderate to heavy with at times intense rains will be experienced in Bicol Region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Lanao del Norte, Lanao del Sur, and the rest of Visayas.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains meanwhile is expected in Caraga, Quezon, the southern portion of Aurora, and the rest of Northern Mindanao and Mimaropa.

PAGASA said that from Friday evening to Saturday evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential is likely over the central portion of Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, while moderate to heavy rains will fall in Aurora, Quezon, and the rest of Palawan.

The weather agency warned of scattered to widespread flooding, including flash floods, and rain-induced landslides in affected areas.

PAGASA

Odette is still expected to move westward over the Philippine Sea and to make landfall either in the vicinity of the Surigao provinces-Dinagat Islands area or the southern portion of Eastern Visayas on Thursday afternoon, PAGASA said.

According to the agency, the typhoon will continue to advance westward afterward and cross several provinces in the Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning.

"After passing near or in the vicinity of either Cuyo or Cagayancillo archipelago, this tropical cyclone is forecast to cross the northern or central portion of Palawan on Friday afternoon or evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea," it said.

PAGASA said Odette can still intensify until tomorrow as it crosses the Philippine Sea and might reach a peak intensity of 155 kph before its landfall.

"This tropical cyclone may see some slight weakening as it crosses northeastern Mindanao, Visayas, and Palawan, but it is forecast to remain within the typhoon category," it said.

Odette may weaken on Sunday as it becomes exposed to increasing vertical wind shear and the surge of the northeast monsoon, or amihan, it added.

