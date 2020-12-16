Senators question Malacañang's 'conditions' to certify anti-money laundering law amendments bill as urgent

MANILA - Senators on Wednesday scoffed at a document from Malacañang that imposed "conditions" before certifying as urgent a bill that would strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering Act (AMLA).

In the Palace document sent to Senate President Vicente Sotto III's office on December 15, President Rodrigo Duterte said that he would certify Senate Bill No. 1945 as urgent only if the chamber would retain the following provisions:

proposed reduction of the threshold for tax crimes to P20 million

retention of the prevailing reporting threshold for real estate transactions

grant of the requested additional investigative powers to the Anti-Money Laundering Council as reflected in House Bill No. 7904

The certification cannot "qualify as a letter of certification as far as the Senate is concerned because it violates the separation of powers," Senate President Vicente Sotto III said in plenary.

"Indeed, there are times when the executive department would whisper their wishes on certain pieces of legislation, but it is never written down in black and white," he said.

"This is the first time that it is done," he said.

Senate Committee on Banks, Financial Institutions and Currencies chair Sen. Grace Poe gave a similar opinion, saying the executive branch should not impinge on the legislature's power to craft laws.

"By putting those conditions...It basically tells us to pass that version alone if we really want this bill to be qualified for that certification so in short, nakadikta po dito kung ano dapat ang probisyon na dapat nating ipasa," she said.

(In short, they are dictating upon us what provisions should be passed.)

"I'm trying to be very diplomatic here, but I will always say this: That I will accept the amendments which I feel our colleagues have decided to be what is fair and what is right, and what will be effective in this law," she said.

Because the Senate deemed the certification as invalid, the bill proposing amendments to the AMLA may not be passed on second and third reading within one session day.

Congress will adjourn on December 19 and is expected to pass the bill on final reading next year.

