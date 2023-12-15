Duterte skips grave threats probe for a 2nd time

Then President Rodrigo Roa Duterte joins other leaders from Asia and European countries in the virtual 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) Summit at the Malacañang Palace on Nov. 26, 2021. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo/File

Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte on Friday again skipped a hearing on the grave threats complaint filed by ACT Teachers Party-list Rep. France Castro.

Castro told reporters Duterte’s lawyers submitted his counter-affidavit which he subscribed before a prosecutor in Davao City yesterday.

"Hindi na naman dumating si dating Pangulong Duterte. Meron silang binigay na manifestation narinig ko lang dahil malayo daw 'yung lugar," she said.

She said the Quezon City prosecutor will issue a resolution on the case next month.

"Napakahalaga nito. Siguro biro lang kay dating presidenteng Duterte 'yung sinasabi niyang mga threat, pambabastos sa kababaihan at iba pang ano-anong sinasabi niya - red-tagging at whatever - pero this time, sineseryoso na natin siya. Dapat ang hustisya natin, 'yung justice system natin ay pumabor sa kaso," she said.

In her original complaint-affidavit, Castro claimed Duterte threatened her life with his statements in an October 11 episode of his TV program Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa on the SMNI News Channel.

In that episode, Duterte shared his advice to his daughter, Vice President Sara Duterte, on how to use her confidential and intelligence funds.

“Pero ang una mong target d’yan [sa] intelligence fund mo, kayo, ikaw France, kayong mga Komunista ang gusto kong patayin,” he said.

While the statement only mentioned “France,” Castro said the former president’s remarks were made in reaction to her scrutiny of the confidential funds of the Vice President that led to the realignment of P650 million worth of confidential and intelligence funds in the 2024 budget.

Castro filed a supplement complaint-affidavit alleging that Duterte again threatened her life on his TV program “Gikan sa Masa, Para sa Masa” which aired on SMNI on November 16.

“Do not think, France na you have already—na may armor ka na dahil congresswoman ka, member ka ng Congress, na hindi ka na—na you are no longer—na hindi ka na vulnerable sa galit ng—karami namatay dyan na...pati pulis dahil sa inyo,” Duterte was quoted as saying.

“Kaya ikaw France, how do you solve the problem now? Kaya yun statement ko yun komunista dapat patayin, kasali ka, dapat!” he continued.

According to Castro, Duterte’s remarks “threatened to inflict a wrong amounting to a crime” upon her person and honor, “uttering threats of murdering or death of Complainant.”