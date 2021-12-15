MANILA -- Parts of the Surigao provinces are under tropical cyclone wind signal no. 2 as Odette (international name: RAI) intensified into a typhoon Wednesday.

In its latest bulletin, state weather bureau PAGASA said the center of Odette was last located 590 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 10 a.m.

It has maximum sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph. It is moving westward at 20 kph, PAGASA's 11 a.m. bulletin said.

Signal no. 2 is raised over the eastern portion of Surigao del Norte (Claver, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands) and the entire Surigao del Sur province.

Signal no. 1, meanwhile, is hoisted over the following areas:

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island

southern portion of Romblon (Cajidiocan, San Fernando, Magdiwang, Alcantara, Looc, Santa Fe, San Jose)

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Cebu

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Siquijor

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Guimaras

Agusan del Sur

Agusan del Norte

the rest of Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

northern portion of Bukidnon (Malitbog, Impasug-Ong, Sumilao, Manolo Fortich, Libona, Baungon)

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

northern portion of Misamis Occidental (Plaridel, Baliangao, Sapang Dalaga)

northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte (Dapitan City, Sibutad, Rizal, La Libertad, Dipolog City)

PAGASA said that on Wednesday and Thursday, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, and Southern Leyte due to the trough and the outermost rain bands of Odette.

Gale- to storm-force strength will also be felt in any of the areas where Signal no. 2 is in effect, according to the state weather bureau.

Odette is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Caraga or Eastern Visayas Thursday afternoon or evening, PAGASA said.

Afterwards, Odette will continue moving westward before emerging over the Sulu Sea on Friday morning or afternoon.

The typhoon is forecast to cross the northern portion of Palawan on Friday evening before emerging over the West Philippine Sea.

Odette entered the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday evening.