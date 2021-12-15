A screenshot of the live video of the wedding from the Parish of Sto. Nino de Lipa Facebook page

MANILA— Fr. Roniel Sulit's life as a layman caught up with him in a twist of events when he officiated the wedding of his ex-girlfriend Maria Korina in the Parish of Sto. Nino de Lipa in Batangas on Saturday.

The wedding ceremony was streamed live on the parish Facebook page, garnering over 10,000 views in the past 6 days, with Sulit admitting during the homily that the bride to be wed that day was his former girlfriend.

"Ang dami ko na hong ikinasal, pero [ngayon] ako’y nanginginig at pawis na pawis na," Sulit says into the mic during the homily. "Si Korina ho ay aking ex (I have wed many couples, but today I am sweating with nerves. Korina is my ex-girlfriend.)"

The revelation was met with laughter and applause, as the parish priest wiped sweat off his forehead and laughed nervously.

"Nakakahiya, live pa naman tayo. Okay. Itigil ang kasal! Hindi po ako sisigaw ng ganun," Sulit assured Korina's groom Manuel, and the congregation. "Walang gayon, sa pelikula lang yon nangyayari."

(This is embarrassing, we're live on social media. But I won't stop the wedding, that only happens in movies.)

Sulit joked that before the wedding, he asked Korina if she was nervous of what he might do for the ceremony.

"Kung makikita niyo ang mukha niya sa monitor, 'yan ay kinakabahan. Kinakabahan siya hindi sa kasal niya, kundi baka kung ano ang aking sabihin sa homily at bigla pa ngang walang magkakasal kanina kaya kabado siya."

(You may notice in the monitor that Korina is also nervous, not because of her wedding, but because of what I might say now. She is also nervous if I would even show up.)

Sulit, who has 124,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel where he documents his life as a priest, initially released a vlog about crossing paths with his former girlfriend for the wedding.

The vlog was prompted by Korina, who had happily shared with Sulit her engagement.

"Bago ang araw na ito nag-message sa akin si Korina sa Messenger, nung nag-engage sila ni Manuel, ayan kinakabahan na siya. Nag-send siya ng picture ng singsing at ang sabi ay, may content ka na sa vlog mo," Sulit shared.

(Before today Korina messaged me, when she and Manuel got engaged... now she's getting nervous. She showed me her engagement ring via chat. She told me it would make for good content for my vlog.)

The video has since been deleted from his channel, after Sulit and Korina decided to step away from the attention brought by the now viral Facebook livestream of the ceremony.

Sulit and Korina had met at church, where they both served in their younger years.

"Si Korina ay matagal na naglilingkod sa simbahan, kaya nga kami nagkakilala. Pero wala na yon, si Manuel ang kanyang pakakasalan sa araw na ito," the priest said.

(Korina has been serving in the church for a very long time now, in fact this is where we met. But that was long ago, because now she is marrying Manuel.)

Despite their history, Sulit said that both of them are happy with the lives they now lead.

"The past is past, ano nga, Korina? 'Yun ay matagal na at ngayon naman kami ay may kani-kaniyang buhay. At ako ay pari na, at si Korina ay ikakasal na, at kanina tinatanong ko si Korina, ikaw ba ay masaya? At sabi niya, masayang-masaya siya. Kasi ramdam niya nang dumating sa buhay niya si Manuel, ay 'yun ay paggalaw ng Diyos."

(The past is past, right, Korina? We have our own lives now, I am a priest and you are getting married. I asked her if she is happy, and she said she is, very much so. She said God brought Manuel into her life.)

Before Sulit handed over the ceremony to the wedding officiant, he gave his heartfelt well-wishes to the bride and groom, but not without a final joke.

"Ang aking hiling ay sana magkaroon kayo ng maayos at masayang pamilya. Sabi nila 'pag kinakasal ang mag-asawa hindi lang dalawa ang kinakasal, tatlo. Hindi ako 'yon, ang Diyos 'yon. Kasama ang Diyos sa inyong kasalan."

(I hope you have a happy and wonderful life together. They say that a marriage is not between two people, but between three, the third one is not me, but God. God will be with you in your marriage.)