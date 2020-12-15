Philippines records 1,135 new COVID-19 cases; total nears 452,000

Shoppers traverse the streets in the Divisoria market area in Manila on December 13, 2020 even as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday logged 1,135 additional COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total to 451,839.

This is the 16th straight day that the number of new cases announced is below 2,000, and the 4th straight day below 1,500.

Tuesday's additional confirmed infections do not include data from 13 laboratories that failed to submit their results on time.

Topping the list of areas with the most number of new cases are Rizal with 117, Bulacan with 84, Quezon City with 71, Isabela with 39, and Laguna with 38.

The DOH said there are 56 additional COVID-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 8,812.

The number of recoveries also went up by 173 to 418,867.

Of the 24,160 active cases, 84.7% have mild symptoms, 6.4% are asymptomatic, 5.7% are in critical condition, 2.9% have severe symptoms, and 0.3% have moderate symptoms.

The OCTA Research Group said this week that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines might reach 480,000 to 500,000 by the end of the year.

The government has made the use of anti-virus masks and full face shields mandatory to prevent a potential holiday surge of COVID-19 cases.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more in iWantTFC

Officials are hoping to acquire COVID-19 vaccines as early as during the first quarter of next year.