ICC finds 'reasonable basis' for alleged crimes against humanity in Duterte drug war

MANILA — The International Criminal Court (ICC) has found "reasonable basis" to believe that President Rodrigo Duterte's 4-year-old anti-narcotics drive spawned crimes against humanity.

Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's office opened in February 2018 a preliminary probe into the slay of thousands of suspected drug users and peddlers, including those killed for allegedly resisting arrest or allegedly gunned down by law enforcers disguised as vigilantes.

"The Office is satisfied that information available provides a reasonable basis to believe that the crimes against humanity of murder (article 7(1)(a)), torture (article 7(1)(f)) and the infliction of serious physical injury and mental harm as other inhumane Acts (article 7(1)(k)) were committed on the territory of the Philippines

48 between at least 1 July 2016 and 16 March 2019, in connection to the WoD campaign launched throughout the country," Bensouda said in a report released on Tuesday.



Bensouda said the COVID-19 pandemic and "capacity constraints" delated her office's goal to conclude its preliminary examination of Duterte's drug war.

"Nonetheless, the Office anticipates reaching a decision on whether to seek authorisation to open an investigation into the situation in the Philippines in the first half of 2021," she said.

The Philippines in March 2019 quit the ICC, though the world's only permanent war crimes tribunal pledged to pursue its examination of alleged illegal killings in Duterte's drug war.

