Marcos Jr develops cold while in Brussels

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has developed a cold amid his busy schedule in Brussels, Belgium, due to the freezing weather of the European city, his cousin, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, confirmed Tuesday evening.

"He's got a cold. Napaos lang yata siya. He has a cold,” Romualdez told Palace reporters in a press conference in Brussels, which the President failed to attend due to his condition.

"I told him to rest. I hope he gets some rest tonight," the Speaker continued.

Marcos Jr was visibly unwell when he delivered his remarks at the close of the ASEAN-EU Summit Tuesday afternoon, or a few hours prior to missing his own press conference. The President’s voice was hoarse, and he had to wipe his nose a number of times.

“Please excuse my voice. Winter is not suitable to Filipinos,” the President said at the start of his speech.

The President also exhibited cold symptoms at the end of the C-Suite Luncheon for ASEAN leaders, and the business sector, where he also delivered a speech.

"I also like at this point to apologize for my voice, but you must understand that the temperature difference from 35 degrees to minus 3 degrees is too much for this old body," he said.

Temperatures in Belgium ranged from 0 degrees to -4 degrees during the time the President was in Belgium.

Malacanang officials did not give any indication if the President's condition will affect his attendance at the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit, as well as a separate bilateral meeting with European counterparts on Wednesday. .