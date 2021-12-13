MANILA—The government is expected to receive more than 24 million COVID-19 jabs from various manufacturers this week, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said on Monday.

The country is also expected to breach 100 million COVID-19 vaccine jabs administered this week.

As of Monday, a total 96,519,211 doses have been administered, of which 41,039,335 — or 53.20 percent — have been fully vaccinated.

There are also 7 million minors who have been inoculated, with 2.1 million already fully vaccinated.

A total 774,321 individuals, meanwhile, have been administered a booster or additional COVID-19 shot in the Philippines.

The government is expecting a total of 24,473,800 vaccine doses to be delivered until Saturday, broken down as follows:

Johnson & Johnson: 9,316,800 (donated by the European Union through COVAX)

Pfizer: 4,984,200 (procured)

Moderna: 5,208,900 (COVAX)

Sinovac: 2,000,000 (donated by China)

AstraZeneca: 2,963,900 (donated and procured)

Galvez also said government is confident the country will reach its target of fully vaccinating 54 million Filipinos by the end of the year.

The government is expecting to immunize 7 million more individuals on December 15 to 17.

Galvez said with the recent vaccine deliveries the Philippines will have enough supply of vaccines until early 2022.

As of Monday, the Philippines has a total of 2,8,36,803 COVID-19 cases, with 2,775,379 recoveries and 50,341 deaths.

