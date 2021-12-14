267 firearms turned in at gun buyback event in San Francisco

A total of 267 weapons were turned in as part of the annual gun buyback event in San Francisco.

The event was hosted by the youth anti-violence program United Playaz led by Filipino American Rudy Corpuz Jr. $100 were given for handguns, while assault weapons got $200, no questions asked. The money was provided by various local businesses and organizations.

"Collaborating with local communities is extremely impactful and to show the public they’re creating lots of effort to buy back guns, to get violence off the streets, that’s a really big deal. And to show the community is hopefully going to create a positive impact, and that has been going on for years. So showing consistency, I think, is also extremely important," Cathleen Madlansacay of United Playaz says.

The San Francisco Police Department received the weapons turned it at gun buyback event hosted by United Playaz.

The San Francisco Police Department was on hand to safely receive the weapons which they will ultimately dismantle. "This is part of our purview. This is part of our job, by making sure that these weapons are not available to those who should not have these weapons. We arrest people who shouldn’t have these weapons but by preventing those kinds of incidents that makes our jobs a little bit easier," Officer Robert Rueca of the SFPD asserts.

Some of the firearms turned in at gun buyback event in San Francisco.

While anti-gun violence advocates celebrate the 267 weapons turned in, they say it would still be a victory with just one gun off the street.

"One gun can save multiple lives. We've all witnessed the news where one gun has killed how many people. So if we get one, that's saving lives," Gary Hudson of the Street Violence Intervention Program stresses.

During the gun buyback event, United Playaz staff also destroyed a gun as part of tradition, symbolizing their passionate plea for the end of gun violence.