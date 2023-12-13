House political party leaders back chacha push: Gonzales

Deputy Speakers Aurelio Gonzales Jr. presides over a plenary session tacklingHouse Bill 6572 or the proposed Public Schools of the Future in Technology (PSOFT) Act, HB 6680, granting full insurance coverage to all qualified agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) at the House of Representatives on January 25, 2023. HoR handout/File.

MANILA - House Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales revealed that the leaders of the various political parties in the House of Representatives are supportive of the leadership's plan to rewrite the 1987 constitution in 2024.

Gonzales revealed that the political party leaders arrived at this consensus in a caucus earlier on Wednesday.

Gonzales said they also want to resolve by people's initiative the long standing question of whether congressmen and senators have to vote together or separately, in case they act as a constituent assembly to amend the charter.



"The sense of the House, talagang with the party leaders, they're all amenable for the amendment of the 1987 Constitution," said Gonzales.

"Ang tanong lang sa baba, gusto niyo ba ma-amend. No. 2, anong mode? 'Yung people's initiative? We will get 3-5% and 12% of the whole registered voters all over the country," he added. "Siguro, makukuha naman natin with the help of the local government unit."



Gonzales revealed they have brainstormed on the path forward.



"Kanina nag-brainstorming lang tayo regarding this matter," he said. "Pero siyempre, 'di naman sa amin manggagaling 'yun ... 'Di ba, sa taongbayan 'yan, kung gusto nila amyendahan."



Gonzales reiterated they just want to resolve this long standing because the Senate has not acted on past charter change initiatives of the House.

"Hanap tayo ng isang mode. Baka itong people's initiative, 'yung PI, so marami nang nag-uudyok sa baba. They are now starting to educate the masses, lalo na sa baba, para malaman nila," he said.

"Ang tanong lang naman ay, pumapayag ba kayong amyendahan natin yung constitution, di ba pumapayag," added Gonzales, as he claimed that the chacha push has public support.



Gonzales said they will tackle any people's initiative filed at the House. However, it will be up to the Commission on Elections to verify the signatures.



"Iyung kasama ko sa Kongreso, pag halimbawang andiyan na, we will deliberate on that matter and pag meron na tayong nakalap na pirma signatures of course we will file in the House of Representatives," Gonzales said.



Gonzales anticipates that this will be raised to the Supreme Court.

Gonzales says the House now prefers that they vote together, even if this means the over 300-member House can easily overwhelm the 24-man Senate.



"Normal na kukwestyunin 'yan. Magku-kwestiyon sa Supreme Court, whoever. Karapatan naman nila yun. Ang inaano lang natin kung pwede voting isa lang para voting as one," Gonzales said.



"Iyun na nga ang palaging pinagde-debatehan, 'di ba? Voting separately o voting jointly. Kaya kami voting jointly so kung gusto nila i-contest yun palagay ko takbo sila doon," Gonzales said.

NO PRIME MINISTER POSITION

Gonzales, meanwhile, denied that they plan to create the position of Prime Minister in their push to rewrite the 1987 Constitution.

"Prime Minster, wala po. Wala akong narinig na Prime Minster. Wala kaming pinag-uusapang Prime Minster," he insisted.

"Basta, kung political ang ating pinag-uusapan, 'yun akin [ay] term limits na five years and two terms, tapos may re-election lagi 'yung presidente, kamukha ng vice president. Para may continuity, 'di ba?" he added. "Palagi ko sinasabi sa inyo, the continuity."

Gonzales was referring to his proposed Resolution of Both Houses, calling for a constituent assembly to make the terms of most government officials 5 years limited to 2 terms with one re-election for most positions from President to local officials, except for Senator who will retain their current 6 year 2 term limit.



Gonzales also maintained there is no push to convert the bicameral congress into a unicameral legislature, and explained that their focus is on the amendments to rewriting term limits and the economic provisions of the 1987 Constitution.

