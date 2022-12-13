Should medical cannabis use be allowed in Philippines?

Debates on whether it’s time to allow medical cannabis use in the Philippines for ailments are up again, with the Senate Committee on Health and Demography reviving the discussion on the matter.



This, amid calls by a number of groups to loosen the requirements needed to buy medical cannabis, followed by Senator Robin Padilla’s filing of Senate Bill 230 or the “Medical Cannabis Compassionate Access Act of the Philippines.”



Officials of the Department of Health, Dangerous Drugs Board, and Food and Drug Administration all acknowledged that cannabis, or marijuana, show some therapeutic qualities.



Still, experts say studies about its efficacy and long-term effects must also be established through studies.



Groups pushing for the medical cannabis use insisted it’s difficult to acquire a compassionate special permit from the Food and Drug Administration and the Dangerous Drugs Board.



Rowena Pilapil, whose 12-year-old child has autism, late development, and ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) said in a Senate hearing last week: “Ang anak ko po, matagal na pong umiinom ng anti-epileptic drugs. Marami po ang mga long-term side effects na hindi po sinasabi ng doctor. Ako pong magulang ang nakakakita po kung ano po yun... nakakalbo po siya, nagiging marahas po siya.”



Like Pilapil, Dr. Donnabel Trias-Cunanan’s daughter Julia Dominique is also suffering from epilepsy, global developmental delay, and cerebral palsy.



Cunanan, president and spokesperson of Cannahopefuls, Inc., said she had to undergo a rigorous process to be able to finally get a CSP from DDB which she applied for between 2016 to 2017.



“Ang compassionate special permit po is not compassionate at all.. humingi po ako ng napakakapal na medical abstract ng aking anak sa ospital. Pangalawa, hiningan ko po ng awa at support para lang po iriseta ito sa akin,” Cunanan said.



But according to the DDB, they have yet to receive an application for CSP, while the FDA only received one.



“It’s a joint responsibility po ng DDB at Food and Drug Administration. Sa DDB po si patient kailangan mag-secure ng authorization from us. We just checked our records ma’am wala pa pong naga-apply so far. Yung requirements for these are just the contact details of the representatives,” DDB Undersecretary Earl Saavedra said.



Dr. Rhea Angela Salonga-Quimpo, a pediatric neurologist, issued a medical certification to a child suffering from epilepsy so she could apply for a CSP.



But according to her, the bigger problem is not the CSP, but how can patients buy an anti-epilepsy drug which can only be acquired in the US at $982 or almost P55,000 per 60ml. bottle.



“Ang mga batang may drug-resistant epilepsy, hindi na gumagaling, pandagdag lang po ito doon sa mga gamot na iniinom nila kasi hindi naman na po pwedeng mag-isa ang gamot na ito eh. Hindi naman po ito something that will work on its own,” Quimpo said.



“Ang pagkaintindi ko based sa hearing last time, ititigil nila yung other medicine and just take this medical cannabis,” Senator Nancy Binay said.



“Hindi po ganun lalo na po sa drug-resistant epilepsy, hindi pwedeng wala kang protection sa seizures na tatanggalin mo lahat.. ang main limitation ng paggamit natin ng cannabis based oil ay yung cost,” Quimpo said.



“In terms of permitting, pinapayagan na pala natin yung use of this type of cannabis. But at the end of the day, it boils down doon sa cost of the medicine,” the senator assessed.



Padilla’s Senate Bill 230 aims to lessen the requirements for medical cannabis purchase, as well as to make it available in the Philippines.



Ailments to be covered by medical cannabis include:

Cancer

Glaucoma

Multiple sclerosis

Damage to the nervous system of the spinal cord

Epilepsy

HIV/AIDS

Rheumatoid arthritis (chronic autoimmune inflammatory disorders)

Diseases requiring hospice care

Severe nausea

Sleep disorders

Mood disorders

Recurring migraine headaches



“Talaga pong laban kami sa mga talipandas na pusher naku po. Ito lang pong ating pagdinig dito ay para lang sa mga pasyente,” Padilla said.



The bill also recommends the creation of the Medical Cannabis Compassionate Center in tertiary hospitals under the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency’s (PDEA) supervision.



Section 17 of the bill meantime moves for the “cultivation, production and distribution” of cannabis.



“The DDB shall assist in the formulation of guidelines, in coordination with other government agencies, with respect to the cultivation, production, and distribution of medical cannabis which shall be included in the Implementing Rules and Regulations of this Act. It shall also identify specific areas allowable for the cultivation of cannabis; Provided, That cultivation shall only be permitted in a closed locked facility and that cultivation shall not be located within one kilometer of the property line of a preexisting public or private school, college or university, daycare center, child care facility or an area zoned for residential use,” the bill stated.



The idea, however, does not sit well with Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.



“Sa tingin niyo handa na tayo rito? With all the illegal drugs happening in our country, handa na ba tayo rito? I believe diversion can happen. Ngayon nga it’s illegal it can happen. Are we ready to address diversion? Do we have enough people?” Gatchalian asked.



“Yes. I think we are ready as long as all stakeholders participate,” PDEA’s Atty. Michael Manjares replied.



“Law enforcers are hesitant to support the proposed bill because on the enforcement side. It is really a challenge. In the proposed bill, the term used cannabis marijuana is very broad, with cultivation and manufacturing,” DDB Director Secretary Catalino Cuy told the committee.



Health advocate Dr. Tony Leachon represented 17 medical organizations at the hearing, and presented their opposition to SB 230.



“Cannabis in all forms is readily available in the country and medical cannabis legalization will potentially open the doors to illegal diversion of cannabis for recreational use, thus exposing Filipinos to drug abuse. Moreover, cannabis is a gateway drug and its use is linked to other substance use disorders, including alcohol, cannabis use, any other drug use disorder, and nicotine dependence,” Leachon of the Philippine Medical Association said.



Meantime, even Senator Ronald dela Rosa who initially registered his full support to SB 230, later asked for additional time, citing his concern about the law enforcers’ readiness to ensure law and order once the bill becomes a law.

“Ako more on the assurance coming from the regulating agencies na kaya nilang mag-step up, mag-level up para doon sa mga potential abuses, probable abuses na mangyayari through this legislation,” Dela Rosa said.



The committee will resume its public consultation on the medical cannabis use next year.