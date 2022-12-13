MANILA — Cops will be on full alert beginning December 15, ahead of the holiday rush when crowds are expected to flock malls, party venues, parks, and churches.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said the entire police force will be on full alert for the Christmas season, also in time for the start of "Simbang Gabi" on Friday, to increase police visibility around churches.

"Dahil madilim pa iyan, yung mga blinkers ng mga sasakyan nila dapat ay very visible. Para pag kailangan ng responde ng ating mga taumbayan, they should be ready to be on call anytime,” he said.

Azurin also noted that the police force will go on 85-percent deployment; around 192,000 officers will be sent to patrol public spaces such as churches, malls, and transport terminals nationwide.

Even the PNP national headquarters will be holding an earlier Christmas party on Tuesday to allow personnel to celebrate the holidays before going into full alert later in the week.

NO MORE MUZZLE TAPE

Azurin said that the PNP would not be sealing service firearms this year.

“I think, even noong time ni Chief PNP Bato dela Rosa, because it is expected na yung mga commanders nila will keep reminding iyong mga tao na nila, na they are not supposed to be firing their respective issued guns or even yung kanilang mga private-owned gun, just for the sake na celebratiing Christmas o New Year,” he said.

But because there have been incidents of people getting killed or injured by stray bullets, Azurin called on police officers and private citizens not to use their firearms during the Christmas and New Year revelries.

This practice, he said, would be "tantamount to giving up their police service and police career."

For private gun owners, Azurin underscored the harsh penalty for indiscriminate firing.

“Lifetime na revocation ng kanilang license ang irerecommend natin. Because as a licensed holder ng mga baril, they are supposed to be responsible and accountable po, na gagamitin lamang nila yan, in defense, kung saka-sakali na sila ay maagrabyado,” he said.

NPA ANNIVERSARY

Meanwhile, the PNP Chief also called on police officers to also be on guard as the New People's Army (NPA) celebrates its 54th anniversary on Dec. 26.

“They should always strive na hindi atakehin yung kanilang mga istasyon or walang ma-a-ambush na mga kasamahan natin while in the performance of their regular patrol duty sa respective area of operation nila,” he said.

