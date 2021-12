MANILA — A 5.3-magnitude quake hit Batangas province on Monday afternoon, according to Phivolcs.

The tectonic quake occurred at 5:12 p.m. approximately 24 kilometers southwest of Calatagan town, with a depth of 99 km.

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 13 Dec 2021 - 05:12 PM

Magnitude = 5.3

Depth = 099 kilometers

Location = 13.62N, 120.58E - 024 km S 13° W of Calatagan (Batangas)https://t.co/iuZHGZ7FzC pic.twitter.com/1tH54w0Vxa — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) December 13, 2021

Intensity 3 was felt in Quezon City, while Intensity 2 was recorded in San Felipe, Zambales.

Instrumental Intensity 1 meanwhile was felt in Quezon City, Tagaytay City, Batangas City, and Calatagan.

Phivolcs said aftershocks are likely to occur.

