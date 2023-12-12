House OKs bill on Philippine archipelagic sea lanes

MANILA - Voting 258-0-0, the House of Representatives approved House Bill 9034 or the "Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act," on third and final reading.

The Committee on Foreign Affairs explained in its fact sheet that the bill seeks to establish the archipelagic sea lanes (ASLs) in Philippine archipelagic waters to prevent arbitrary international passage in the Philippine archipelago.

The bill mandates the President to designate the coordinates of the ASLs and air routes suitable for the continuous and expeditious passage of foreign ships and aircraft through or over its archipelagic waters and the adjacent territorial sea, including the option to assign traffic separation schemes for the safe passage of ships through narrow channels in the designated sea lanes.

It also authorizes the President to substitute or add ASLs.

It also prescribes the rights and obligations of foreign ships and aircraft exercising the right of archipelagic sea lanes passage through the established Philippine ASLs and adjacent archipelagic waters.

It also penalizes the non-compliance of foreign civilian ships and aircraft with the provisions of the proposed law and with existing rules and laws.

It also prescribes the rights and privileges of foreign vessels and aircraft in Philippine archipelagic waters.

It also provides that vessels and aircraft of foreign states that do not abide by, or act inconsistently with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea shall not be entitled to exercise the rights, nor be owed the obligations relative to the regime of archipelagic waters in the right of archipelagic sea lanes passage under the convention.

"This bill will serve as our shield against nations challenging our sovereignty and reflect our commitment to fortifying the essence of our national interest. Its enactment is crucial in completing the Philippine Archipelagic House and solidifying the integrity of our country's maritime domain," Committee Chair Rep. Rachel Arenas said in her sponsorship speech.

"This will not only send a stronger message to intruders but also push us to strengthen further our vigilance in securing our territory, particularly in the West Philippine Sea," Arenas also said.

The bill will be submitted to the Senate.