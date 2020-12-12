LOOK: Pinoy biologists discover new butterfly subspecies in Panay

The Ptychandra negrosensis angelalcalai, named after national scientist Dr. Angel Alcala, has narrower, shiny white band on the margin of its wings. Photo from Jade Badon and Nachrichten des Entomologischen Vereins Apollo.

MANILA — Two Filipino biologists have discovered a new butterfly subspecies in Panay — the Ptychandra negrosensis angelalcalai.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Jade Badon, a biologist and instructor at Silliman University in Dumaguete City, said he and butterfly taxonomist Justin Nuyda discovered the subspecies upon reviewing the latter’s butterfly collection.

“We checked his collections and then found out that the specimens from Panay are different from the ones in Negros Island,” Badon said on Saturday.

LOOK: Filipino biologists have discovered a new subspecies of a butterfly in Panay — the Ptychandra negrosensis angelalcalai. Photo from Jade Badon and Nachrichten des Entomologischen Vereins Apollo. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/WaIm8MwZsA — Job Manahan (@jobmanahan) December 12, 2020

Nuyda collected the specimen on Mount Madja-as some time during the 1980s, he added.

The biologist pointed out that the discovery proved that each island in the country could have unique species or subspecies.

“The subspecies in Panay has narrower shiny white band sa margin ng wings, while mas malapad and diagonal ang sa Negros Island.”

The new subspecies was named after Dr. Angel C. Alcala, a national scientist.

The discovery was published On Nachrichten des Entomologischen Vereins Apollo (NEVA), an entomological journal, for the month of December.

In June, Badon also discovered new butterfly subspecies Appias phoebe nuydai on a volcano in Negros Oriental.

He said the Appias subspecies, named after Nuyda, is the sixth of its kind found in the country.

