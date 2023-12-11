Senate ratifies ILO convention vs work harassment

MANLA — The Senate on Monday ratified the International Labor Organization (ILO) Convention No. 190 or the Convention Concerning the Elimination of Violence and Harassment in the World of Work, with 20 affirmative votes, 0 negative and 0 abstention.

Under it, member-states are urged to implement and monitor workplace policies which specify the rights and responsibilities of the workers and the employers, contains information on complaint and investigation procedures, and includes measures to protect complainants, victims, and witnesses against retaliation.

It recognizes the fundamental right of everyone to a world of work free from violence and harassment and provides the first internationally agreed single definition of violence and harassment at work as a range of unacceptable behaviors and practices that aim at, result in, or are likely to result in physical, psychological, sexual or economic harm, and includes gender-based violence and harassment.

Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, co-sponsor of Proposed Senate Resolution No. 877, hailed the adoption, saying the concurrence “will help address the violence and harassment at work, both domestic and abroad, especially our Overseas Filipino Workers who remain vulnerable to all types of harassment.”

“Napakarami po sa ating mga kababayan dito at sa ibang bansa ang nakakaranas ng pangmamaltrato at karahasan. Dapat na po itong wakasan,” Villanueva said in a statement.

The Senate also approved on third reading Proposed Senate Resolution No. 877 or the SUCs land use development and infrastructure plan act and Senate Bill No. 2441 or free college entrance fee act.

Also passed on third reading was Senate Bill No. 2455 on revitalizing and strengthening the self-reliant defense posture program and promote the development of a national defense industry.

Sen. Ronald dela Rosa lauded the passage, saying it will help ensure protect the country’s sovereignty while relying on the country’s own defense industry.

“While we welcome friendly nations to come to our rescue in times of international tensions and territorial conflicts, we should not always be dependent on our allies in furthering our national interest. The weapons we accept as donations or purchase from foreign nations no doubt may be of good service to our troops, however Mr. President, our locally made defense products have proven to us that with adequate support from the government, Filipino products can be world class. More importantly, having our own reliable domestic supply gives us peace of mind that we are no longer dependent on the availability from foreign sources,” Dela Rosa said.

Also passed on third reading on 18 affirmative votes, 0 negative vote and 0 abstention, was Senate Bill No. 2432 or an act defining the crimes of agricultural economic sabotage.

Passed on third reading was House Bill No. 4844 or an act creating a barangay in Barobo, Surigao del Sur, to be known as Barangay Guinhalinan, and House Bill No. 5819 or an act dividing Barangay 176 also known as Barangay Bagong Silang in Caloocan into separate and independent barangays.