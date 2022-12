Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Facebook page

A lone bettor has won the nearly P24-million Super Lotto jackpot prize on Sunday night, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said.

The winning combination for the 6/49 lotto — at 03-24-07-41-11-16, in any order — netted P23,971,499.60, which is subject to 20 percent tax and must be claimed within a year from the draw date.

Meanwhile, the Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot prize stood at nearly P379 million and remained up for grabs after Sunday night's draw.