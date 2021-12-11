ABS-CBN News website hit by cyber attack

ABS-CBN News' website was hit Saturday by a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack, causing an outage that lasted about 6 hours.

News.abs-cbn.com became inaccessible to users starting at around 10:30 a.m., and was back online around 4pm.

ABS-CBN issued the following statement:

ABS-CBN News announced today that its news website has been targeted by a rolling distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack since this morning, rendering portions of it inaccessible.

We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore our news website in its entirety. We appreciate your patience, understanding, and support.