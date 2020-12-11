‘Dignity, security’: Pasig raises salary of more than 4,000 casual city employees

MANILA—Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto on Friday said the city has increased the salaries of 4,339 casual city employees, noting that job security and dignity were important to workers especially those who held “small” positions.

In a Facebook post Friday, Sotto said he has upgraded the casual employees’ salary grade to Salary 3 from Salary 2, which means they would now get a monthly salary of P13,572 from P11,551.

The wage increase, Sotto added, would be effective in January 2021.

“Dignidad at seguridad . . . Lalo na para sa mga ‘mababa’ ang posisyon o sahod . . . Mahaba at madugo ang proseso ng pagpapataas ng antas ng serbisyo ng lokal na pamahalaan. Giving our workers dignity and security is an important part of this,” he said.

(Dignity and security most especially for those with small salaries. The process of improving local government service is long and difficult.)

He added that part of his long-term goals include eradicating Salary 1 grade status of the city employees and upgrading it to Salary 3.

He also planned to grant full-time employment status to more than 600 city contractual employees in the past 15 years.

“Kung pwede lang sanang sabay-sabay na lahat, pero kailangan strategic at responsable ang paggawa natin nito,” he said.

(If only we could do this all at once, but we need to do this strategically and responsibly.)

The development was among Sotto’s many efforts to help improve the lives of city workers in Pasig since he became mayor in 2019.

Sotto has, for the past year, regularized more than 150 city workers who have worked for the city for 2 decades already.

